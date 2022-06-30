What's open and closed in Manitoba on Canada Day

Canada Day is coming up on Friday, July 1, which means that some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Canada Day in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre, and Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed on Canada Day.

CF Polo Park and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

Most Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day, except for the Bison Drive, Gateway, Sargent Avenue, and St. Annes location, which will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of the Carman location, which will be closed.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Canada Day as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as usual for those with Friday as their collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Canada Day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Canada Day. There will be additional bus service on Route 11 Portage from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to facilitate travel between The Forks and Assiniboine Park.

Winnipeg Transit bus service will also be extended on routes that exit the downtown area, with the last buses leaving around 12:40 a.m.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Friday.

City of Winnipeg outdoor aquatic services will be open, weather permitting. This means all outdoor pools, both heated and non-heated, and spray pads will be open. Wading pools begin opening on a staggered basis beginning on Friday.

Most City of Winnipeg indoor pools will be closed, except for the Pan Am Pool, which will open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As for fitness and leisure centres, the Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All other facilities will be closed on Canada Day.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Brookside Cemetery administration office will be closed.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks is not holding its traditional Canada Day party, but instead is hosting ‘New Day at The Forks.’ This is a reimagined approach to the day aimed at providing a welcoming space for all communities.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is hosting free, family-friendly activities at the park on Canada Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Canada Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day.