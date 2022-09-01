What’s open and closed in Manitoba on Labour Day weekend

Labour Day is coming up Monday, Sept. 5, and some business, services and organizations are set to close or operate at reduced hours across the province.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Labour Day weekend in Winnipeg and across Manitoba:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre and Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.

Kildonan Place, CF Polo Park, and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

For the first time ever in Manitoba, all Liquor Mart locations will be open on Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Historically, Liquor Marts have been closed on the holiday.

A Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries spokesperson said the Retail Businesses Holiday Closing Act, which regulated the holidays businesses can be open, was repealed in late 2020.

READ MORE: Manitoba Liquor Marts changing Labour Day hours

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg will observe Labour Day as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

The city said the Brady Road Resource Management Facility, otherwise known as the Brady Road Landfill, will be open to commercial customers from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labour Day.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open to residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed, as will the Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Meanwhile, all Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Labour Day.

Select outdoor and wading pools, as well as spray pads, will be open. Schedules, locations and admission information can be found on the city’s website.

All city indoor pools will be closed, as well as all city fitness and leisure centre.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The province announced earlier this week it is once again giving free entry to provincial parks over Labour Day weekend.

It said vehicle permits will not be required to visit provincial parks from Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5. It noted regular fees will still apply for provincial campgrounds.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular summer hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.