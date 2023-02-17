What's open and closed in Manitoba on Louis Riel Day

Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 20, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg and across the province:

WINNIPEG MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

C.F. Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., except for True North Square, which will be closed.

All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., except for the Carman location, which will be closed.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Louis Riel Day as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as regularly scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Brady Road 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Louis Riel Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday. Online services will be available.

All arenas will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

All indoor pools will be closed, except for the Margaret Grant Pool, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All fitness centres will be closed, except the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Forks is open regular hours on Louis Riel Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Assiniboine Park Zoo is holding a day of family-friendly events on Louis Riel Day. More details are available online.