What's open and closed in Manitoba on Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day is coming up on Friday, Nov. 11, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Remembrance Day in Winnipeg and across the province:

WINNIPEG MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre is open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kildonan Place is open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The St. Vital Centre is open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

C.F. Polo Park will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will open at 1 p.m. and close at either 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., except for True North Square, which closes at 7 p.m. The full list of hours can be found online.

All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., except for Brandon Corral Centre, which closes at 9 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open at 1 p.m. and close between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. depending on the location. A full list of hours can be found online.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Remembrance Day as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will not be collected. For this week only, those with a collection day on or after Remembrance Day should put their cards and yard waste out one day later.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility and all 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Friday.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Remembrance Day. The City of Winnipeg will be offering free transit services on Friday to armed forces veterans, current serving personnel and one companion.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Friday.

All arenas, indoor pools and fitness centres will be closed except for the Margaret Grant Pool and the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The animal Services Agency will be closed on Remembrance Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As for parking on Friday, the Parking Store will be closed; the Millennium Library Parkade will be open; and on-street paid parking is free of charge, but time limits remain in effect.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks is open regular hours on Remembrance Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and entry is free. The CMHR is offering free admission for veterans and their families from Nov. 8 to 13.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Remembrance Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.