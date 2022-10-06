What's open and closed in Manitoba over the Thanksgiving long weekend

Thanksgiving is coming up on Monday, Oct. 10, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Thanksgiving as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as usual for those with Monday as their collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Monday.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday.

All indoor pools will be closed except for Pan Am, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Margaret Grant, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All city arenas, fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday, except for Pan Am, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, the administration office at the Brookside Cemetery will be closed.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks is open regular hours on Thanksgiving.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

ADVANCE POLLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place Shopping Centre and C.F. Polo Park will be open from Oct. 7 to 9 for advance voting in the upcoming municipal election.