What's open and closed in Ottawa during Family Day weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open, what's closed and schedule changes in Ottawa for Family Day weekend.
CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES
OC Transpo/Para Transpo
- OC Transpo buses and O-Train Line 1 will run on a normal weekday schedule on Family Day
- Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Monday
- For more information, visit octranspo.com and sto.ca for details
On Family Day and on every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday, the whole family can ride all day for $11 on a single DayPass.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Family Day. Pick-up will take place on Tuesday, with collection delayed by one day all week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Client Service Centres
- The city of Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only
- The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard will be closed on Family Day.
- The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.
City Services
- All municipal childcare centres will be closed
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed
- The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
- Ottawa Public Health Dental Clinics will be closed
- The Baby Help Line will be closed
MUSEUMS
- The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Canadian Museum of Nature is temporarily closed until further notice
- The Canadian War Museum is temporarily closed until further notice
- The Canadian Museum of History is closed until further notice
- The National Gallery of Canada is closed until further notice
SHOPPING MALLS
- Bayshore Shopping Centre – Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day
- Billings Bridge is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday
- Place d'Orleans is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day
- Rideau Centre remains closed until further notice
- St. Laurent Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day
- Tanger Outlets is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Family Day
GROCERY STORES
- The Loblaws store on Isabella Street is open Family Day Monday
- The Loblaws store on Rideau Street is open Family Day Monday
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open on Monday