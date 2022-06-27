What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes in Ottawa on Canada Day.
For information on Canada Day festivities across Ottawa, click here.
TRANSIT SERVICE
OC Transpo and Para Transpo service will be free on Friday.
Transit users can enjoy no-charge service all day on the Confederation Line, buses and Para Transpo.
OC Transpo bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule, with additional buses available to provide more capacity on busy routes, and later evening service on many routes following the fireworks.
The Confederation Line will operate on a special Canada Day schedule and run from 6 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, with increased evening frequency.
Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip.
CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES
Client Service Centres
- The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Friday
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed
- Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Friday. Friday's collection will take place on Saturday
- Multi-residential recycling container and green bin collection will be delayed the following week by one-day for the remainder of the week. Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Friday
Recreation and cultural services
- Lifeguards will be on duty at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including Canada Day
- Splash Pads are open daily
- Wading pools, indoor pools, outdoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules
- Most art centres and museums will be closed on Friday
- Shenkman Arts Centre, Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe, the city of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed on Friday
Other city of Ottawa Services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Friday
- All municipal child care centres will be closed on Canada Day
- All COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed on Canada Day
- The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccine booking line will be closed on Friday
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
- The Ottawa Public Health Dental Clinics will be closed
Community and Social Services
- The Tom Brown respite centre at 141 Bayview Station Road will be closed on Friday
- The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Avenue will be closed on Friday
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Canada Day
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day (Admission is free)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day. (Admission is free)
- Canadian War Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day (Admission is free)
- Canadian Museum of History open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day (Admission is free)
- National Gallery of Canada open Canada Day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free, but a ticket is required)
- The Diefenbunker open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Canada Day.
MALLS
- Bayshore Shopping Centre – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday
- Billings Bridge Mall – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday
- Place d'Orleans – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday
- Rideau Centre – OPEN Canada Day (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Open Saturday and Sunday
- St. Laurent Centre – Closed Canada Day. Open Saturday and Sunday
- Tanger Outlets – OPEN Canada Day (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Open Saturday and Sunday
Grocery Stores
The following grocery stores are open on Canada Day
- Farm Boy at Rideau Centre – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Loblaws on Isabella Street – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All other grocery stores are closed on Canada Day.
BEER STORES
The following Beer Store locations will be open on Canada Day
- 1860 Bank Street (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 1984 Baseline Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 548 Montreal Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 515 Somerset Street West (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 2018 Ogilvie Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 3500 Fallowfield Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 499 Terry Fox Drive (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 2276 Tenth Line Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)