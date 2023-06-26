What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.
For a list of Canada Day events in Ottawa, click here.
OC Transpo
OC Transpo will be offering free service on Canada Day. Bus service and O-Train Line 1 will operate on a special Canada Day schedule. For more information, visit octranspo.com.
On July 3, OC Transpo bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule, with enhanced service on Routes 25, 63, 74 and 85. Select trips on Routes 61, 63, and 75 will be extended to or from Gatineau in peak periods. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a weekday schedule from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips on Saturday, July 1 will be automatically cancelled.
Ottawa Client Service Centres
- The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only.
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on July 3.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on July 3.
- The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed on July 3.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no impacts to green bin, recycling and garbage collection over the Canada Day weekend. Pick up will continue as scheduled on July 3.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on July 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recreation and cultural services
Many indoor pools and arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule on July 3. Please check the facility’s pages on ottawa.ca for closures or schedule changes.
All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums will be closed on July 3.
Beaches and swimming pools
Ottawa's beaches at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island will be open through the Canada Day weekend. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Splash pads, wading pools and pools will be open.
City services
- All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday, July 3.
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Canada Day.
- Ottawa Public Health dental clinics will be closed
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 30, Canada Day, July 2 and July 3.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Canada Day. Open June 30, July 2 and July 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 30, Canada Day, July 2 and July 3.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30, Canada Day, July 2 and July 3.
- Canadian War Museum open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Canada Day, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 3.
- Canadian Museum of History open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Canada Day, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 3.
- National Gallery of Canada open June 30, Canada Day, July 2 and July 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Diefenbunker open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Canada Day, July 2 and July 3.
- The Bytown Museum is open on June 30, Canada Day and July 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Ottawa Art Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The gallery is closed on Canada Day and July 3.
Ottawa malls
- Rideau Centre: Open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.
- Place d'Orleans Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.
- St. Laurent Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.
- Tanger Outlets: Open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tanger Outlets is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.
Grocery stores
The following grocery stores will be open in Ottawa on Canada Day.
- Farm Boy Rideau Centre: Open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Loblaws on Isabella Street: Open July 1 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street: Open Canada Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne: Open July 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All grocery stores are allowed to open on July 2 and 3.
LCBO/Beer Stores
All LCBO outlets will be closed on Canada Day.
The following Beer Store outlets will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1 in Ottawa.
- 1860 Bank Street
- 1984 Baseline Road
- 548 Montreal Road
- 515 Somerset St. W.
- 2018 Ogilvie Rd.
- 3500 Fallowfield Dr.
- 499 Terry Fox Dr.
- 2276 Tenth Line Rd.