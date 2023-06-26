What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.

For a list of Canada Day events in Ottawa, click here.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo will be offering free service on Canada Day. Bus service and O-Train Line 1 will operate on a special Canada Day schedule. For more information, visit octranspo.com.

On July 3, OC Transpo bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule, with enhanced service on Routes 25, 63, 74 and 85. Select trips on Routes 61, 63, and 75 will be extended to or from Gatineau in peak periods. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a weekday schedule from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips on Saturday, July 1 will be automatically cancelled.

Ottawa Client Service Centres

The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only.

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on July 3.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on July 3.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed on July 3.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no impacts to green bin, recycling and garbage collection over the Canada Day weekend. Pick up will continue as scheduled on July 3.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on July 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreation and cultural services

Many indoor pools and arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule on July 3. Please check the facility’s pages on ottawa.ca for closures or schedule changes.

All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums will be closed on July 3.

Beaches and swimming pools

Ottawa's beaches at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island will be open through the Canada Day weekend. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Splash pads, wading pools and pools will be open.

City services

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday, July 3.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Canada Day.

Ottawa Public Health dental clinics will be closed

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed

Museums

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

Ottawa malls

Rideau Centre: Open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.

Bayshore Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.

Place d'Orleans Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre: Closed on Canada Day. The mall is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.

Tanger Outlets: Open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tanger Outlets is open Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 3.

Grocery stores

The following grocery stores will be open in Ottawa on Canada Day.

Farm Boy Rideau Centre: Open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws on Isabella Street: Open July 1 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street: Open Canada Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne: Open July 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All grocery stores are allowed to open on July 2 and 3.

LCBO/Beer Stores

All LCBO outlets will be closed on Canada Day.

The following Beer Store outlets will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1 in Ottawa.