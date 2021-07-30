What's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Monday - Colonel By Day.

COVID-19 TESTING

The following sites will be open for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa on Monday.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena is open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Kemptville open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To book an appointment at an assessment centre, visit the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Testing Information page.

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Visit OCTranspo.com for route information

O-Train Line 1 (Confederation Line) will operate on a reduced weekday schedule

O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday. The reservation line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OTTAWA RECREATION SERVICES

City of Ottawa Beaches, wading pools and splash pads will be open on Monday weather permitting

Some indoor and outdoor pools will be open for public swimming, with modified schedules

Some weight and cardio rooms will be open

Most registered programs will be cancelled, but check with your facility to confirm as some exceptions will apply

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

The City of Ottawa's Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed

The City of Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Call 311 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a customer service representative. For persons with a hearing-related disability, call TTY: 613-580-2401

All Municipal Childcare Centres will be closed on Monday

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday

GREEN BIN, RECYCLING AND GARBAGE COLLECTION

There will be no curbside collection of green bins, recycling or garbage on Colonel By Day. Collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, and collection will be delayed by one day all week.

Garbage at multi-residential properties will be collected on the regularly scheduled day

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Colonel By Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RETAIL

All Ottawa businesses are permitted to open on Colonel By Day.

Here is a look at Ottawa shopping mall hours:

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideau Centre open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place d'Orleans will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ByWard Market will be open on Monday.

LCBO and BEER STORES

Select LCBO outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Visit lcbo.com for store details

The following Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Beer Store at 2018 Ogilvie Rd.

Beer Store at 499 Terry Fox Dr.

Beer Store at 3500 Fallowfield Rd.

Beer Store at 2276 Tenth Line Rd.

Beer Store at 1860 Bank St.

Beer Store at 1984 Baseline Rd.

Beer Store at 548 Montreal Rd.

Beer Store at 515 Somerset St. W.

Beer Store at 2144 Carling Ave.

MUSEUMS