What's open and closed in Ottawa on Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes in Ottawa for the Easter weekend.
COVID-19 TESTING OVER EASTER WEEKEND
Good Friday
- COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Moodie: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
- COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
- COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, April 5
- COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Centretown Community Health Centre: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm.
- Somerset West Community Health Centre: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OTTAWA CLIENT SERVICE CENTRES
- Client Service Centres, including the Government Service Centre at 110 Laurier Avenue West and the service centre at Ben Franklin Place will be closed Good Friday, Sunday and Monday
- The city of Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters. Call 311 or 613-580-2400
TRANSIT SERVICE
- O-Train Line 1 will be running on a Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Good Friday. The Confederation Line will be running on the current weekday schedule from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday
- OC Transpo buses will be running on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday. OC Transpo bus service will run on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday
- OC Train Line 2 replacement bus service will be running on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday. OC Transpo bus service will run on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday
GREEN BIN, RECYCLING AND GARBAGE COLLECTION
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Friday's collection will be collected on Saturday. Easter Monday collection will be collected on Tuesday, with collection delayed by one day all week.
- Garbage at multi-residential properties will be collected on the regularly scheduled day
COMMUNITY AND SOCIAL SERVICES
- The Tom Brown respite centre, at 141 Bayview Road, will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday to Monday.
- The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Road, and the St. Paul’s Eastern United Church respite centre at 473 Cumberland Street, will be closed on Friday to Sunday. Both centres will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.
CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES
- All municipal child care centres will be closed Friday and Monday
- The Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday. Operating branches will be open on Saturday
- The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed on Friday and Monday
- The Dental Clinics will be closed Friday and Monday
GROCERY STORES
- All grocery stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Loblaws on Isabella Street is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Loblaws on Rideau Street is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- All grocery stores are open regular hours on Saturday and Easter Monday
MALLS
- Bayshore Shopping Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Place d'Orleans is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Rideau Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- St. Laurent Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Tanger Outlets is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
All malls are open regular hours on Saturday and Easter Monday
MUSEUMS
Museums in Ottawa are allowed to remain open in the Red-Control Level.
Here is a look at the Easter weekend schedule at each museum.
- Canadian War Museum is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/
- Canadian Museum of Nature is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Monday. Visit www.nature.ca
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation
- Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech
- The Diefenbunker is open Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit https://diefenbunker.ca/en/
- The National Gallery of Canada is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit gallery.ca