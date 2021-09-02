What's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day Monday.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic - Brewer Park Arena
- Open Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Open Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults - Brewer Park Arena
- Open Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Open Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre - Ottawa Baseball Stadium (300 Coventry Road)
- Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 Care and Testing Clinic – Moodie (595 Moodie Drive)
- Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel (1585 Tenth Line Road)
- Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) - 15 Campus Drive
- Closed Saturday
- Open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Centretown Community Health Centre
- Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
Sandy Hill Community Health Centre
- Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday
Somerset West Community Health Centre
- Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday
CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES
OC Transpo
- O-Train Line 1 (Confederation Line) will be running on a Sunday schedule on Monday
- O-Train Line 2 bus service will be running on a Sunday schedule
- OC Transpo buses will be running on a Sunday schedule on Labour Day
- For more information, visit octranspo.com
Client Service Centres
- Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters on Monday
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place and the city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed
Green Bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Labour Day. Collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, and pick-up will be delayed by one day all week.
- Garbage at multi-residential properties will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. Collection of recycling and green bins will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Labour Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recreational services
- Some indoor and outdoor pools will be open for public swimming, with modified schedules
- Some weight and cardio rooms will be open with modified schedules
- Most registered programs will be cancelled
- Splash pads will be open this weekend
- Beaches and wading pools are closed for the summer
Other city of Ottawa services
- All municipal child care centres will be closed on Labour Day
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday
- The Ottawa Public Health Dental Clinics and Sexual Health Clinics will be closed
SHOPPING
Grocery stores
- Farm Boy at Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day
- Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne will be open on Monday
All other grocery stores will be closed on Labour Day.
Malls
- Rideau Centre will be open Labour Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets will be open fro 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday
- Bayshore Shopping Centre will be closed on Labour Day Monday
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre will be closed on Monday
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be closed on Monday
- Place d'Orleans will be closed on Monday
- St. Laurent Centre will be closed
Businesses in the ByWard Market, at Lansdowne Park and in the Glebe are permitted to open on Labour Day.
All malls in Ottawa will be open on Saturday and Sunday.
LCBO and Beer Stores
All LCBO outlets are closed on Labour Day.
The following Beer Store outlets are open on Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1860 Bank St.
- 1984 Baseline Rd.
- 548 Montreal Rd.
- 515 Somerset St .W
- 3500 Fallowfield Rd. (Nepean)
- 499 Terry Fox Dr. (Kanata)
- 2276 Tenth Line Rd. (Orleans)
MUSEUMS
For more information, visit each museum's website.
- Museum of Nature is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day Monday. (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day Monday. (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day Monday. (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Labour Day Monday.
- Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Labour Day Monday. (A proof of vaccination is not required to visit the exhibition spaces and other public areas of the museum)
- National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day Monday.
- The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Monday.
- The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Saturday and Sunday. The gallery will be closed on Monday.
- The city of Ottawa's Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.