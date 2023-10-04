What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday

CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

MALLS AND SHOPPING

The Rideau Centre and Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday. All other malls are closed.

Most grocery stores are closed.

The Farm Boy at the Rideau Centre, the Rideau Street and Isabella Street Loblaws, the Metro Glebe on Bank Street, and the Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open.

LCBOs, Beer Stores, and cannabis dispensaries will be closed.

The Wine Rack stores in Ottawa will be open on Monday.

MUSEUMS

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be closed.

The Canadian War Museum will be closed.

The Canadian Museum of History will be closed.

The National Gallery of Canada will be open.

The Diefenbunker will be closed.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

Client Service Centres

The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

All services at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West), Ben Franklin Place (101 Centrepointe Drive), Kanata (580 Terry Fox Drive), Orleans (255 Centrum Boulevard) and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, Oct. 9. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking

All City parking regulations apply.

Transit Services

On Monday, Oct. 9, OC Transpo service will operate on a Sunday schedule. O-Train Line 1 service will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Line 2 bus service will run from 7:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Shuttle Express service and Shopper Route 301 will not operate. Use OC Transpo's Travel Planner to plan your trip.

Two customers aged 13 or older can ride all day for $11.25 with the 2-for-1 DayPass. Kids 12 and under ride for free every day!

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open regular business hours during the weekend, including the holiday Monday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

OC Transpo's Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres remain closed.

The OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9.

Monday, Oct. 9 will be the final day of NCC Weekend Bike Day closures along the Kichi Zìbì Mìkan.

For Para Transpo services:

Para Transpo service will operate a holiday service on Monday, Oct. 9.

Regular bookings on Monday, Oct. 9, are automatically cancelled.

Customers can book trips for Thanksgiving Day starting on Monday, Oct. 2 by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.

The reservations phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the trip information and cancellation phone line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to connect with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations.

The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.

Recreation and cultural services

Many indoor pools, arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facility's pages on ottawa.ca for closures or schedule changes.

Some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. We recommend you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.

All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives, and museums will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9.

Ottawa Public Health

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Visit the ParentingInOttawa web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 booking line will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.

Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Library Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9. Virtual services, loans and programs are available through the Ottawa Public Library website.