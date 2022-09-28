What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Friday, Sept. 30 is the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

The day is meant to bring awareness and reflection on the legacy of Canada’s residential school system, which aimed to erase the languages and cultures of the Indigenous peoples of this land.

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is a statutory holiday for federal government workers and federally regulated industries, but it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, 2022.

SCHOOLS

Schools will be open.

CANADA POST

There will be no Canada Post service on Friday.

BANKS

Banks will be closed on Friday.

MALLS & GROCERY STORES

Most malls and grocery will be operating on regular hours on Friday.

LCBO

LCBOs will be opening at 12 p.m. on Friday and closing at their usual hours.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

Curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection will take place as usual on Friday, September 30.

Multi-residential garbage and recycling containers, green bin and bulky item collection will take place as usual on Friday, September 30.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Friday, September 30.

Parking

All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Transit service

OC Transpo bus service, O-Train Line 1 service, and O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a weekday schedule.

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

OC Transpo’s Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres are currently closed.

OC Transpo Lost and Found (Heartwood House) will be closed on Friday, September 30.

For Para Transpo Services:

Para Transpo will operate on regular service on Friday, September 30.

Regular bookings on Friday, September 30, are not automatically cancelled.

Customers can book trips for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation starting on Friday, September 23, by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.

The Taxi Coupon phone line will be closed.

The reservations phone line will be open from 7 am to 5 pm, while the trip information and cancellation line will be open from 6 am to 12:30 am.

For more information on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation transit service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000.

Recreation and cultural services

Some indoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. Please check ottawa.ca for details.

Please note that some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.

Most art centres and museums will be closed on Friday, September 30. Please check with the centre or museum directly for details.

City Hall Art Gallery and Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Friday, September 30.

Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed on Friday, September 30.

The City of Ottawa Archives, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, and Gallery 112 will be closed on Friday, September 30.

Ottawa Public Health

Community and Social Services

The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Avenue will be closed on Friday, September 30.

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Library Services

Some Ottawa Public Library branches will be open on Friday, September 30. To see if your branch is open, or to explore virtual services, loans and programs, visit Ottawa Public Library website.

MUSEUMS

National museums in the national capital region, including the Canadian Museum of History, Canadian War Museum, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Canada Science and Technology Museum, and Canadian Museum of Nature will offer free admission on Friday.

TRAFFIC

Highway 417 is scheduled to close from Metcalfe to Carling around 7 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.