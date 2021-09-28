What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, 2021.

COVID-19 TESTING AND VACCINATIONS

Testing services and vaccinations will be available on Thursday.

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Testing Information page for hours of operation and to book appointments at assessment centres and care clinics in Ottawa.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

Parking

All parking restrictions will remain in effect. Unsigned overtime restrictions have a six-hour limit on statutory holidays.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo is running on a regular weekday schedule.

The O-Train Line 1 is offline due to a past derailment. R1 bus service is in effect.

The OC Transpo Customer Service Centre in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres are currently closed.

For more information, visit octranspo.com

Client Service Centres

Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters on Thursday.

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place and the city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

Green Bin, recycling and garbage collection

Green bins, recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreational services

All facilities will be open as normally scheduled for drop-in activities.

All registered programs at swimming pools will operate as normally scheduled. Check with your facility to confirm, as there are some exceptions.

Other city of Ottawa services

The Sexual Health Clinic will be closed.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 Information line at 613-580-6744 will be closed. Visit Ottawa Public Health’s website for more information.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking line at 613-691-5505 will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The Baby Help Line will be closed.

The Tom Brown respite centre at 141 Bayview Station Road, the Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Avenue, and the St. Paul’s Eastern United Church respite centre at 473 Cumberland Street will be closed. The centres will reopen on Friday, Oct.1, during regular operating hours.

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.

City of Ottawa museums, the City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed.

Programming will be modified at some City arts centres, galleries, and theatres. Check with your facility to confirm.

FEDERALLY REGULATED SERVICES

There will be no Canada Post service on Thursday.

Banks will be closed.

SHOPPING

Most malls and grocery stores will be open on Thursday.

The LCBO will be open on Thursday but will have modified hours. All LCBO retailers will open at 12 p.m. and close at their regular time.

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.