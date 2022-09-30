What's open and closed in Saskatoon on National Truth and Reconciliation Day

Today is the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and that means holiday hours for some of Saskatoon’s facilities and services.

Here is a look at what is open and what is not, and how to mark the day.

City Hall is closed and will reopen on Monday.

All public libraries are closed.

Remai Modern is open and admission is by donation.

CITY SERVICES

All garbage, recycling and organic collections will continue as scheduled.

The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saskatoon buses will be operating on regular hours.

Pay parking areas remain in effect for Friday.

WHAT TO DO

Several of the city attractions are still open as usually on Friday, including:

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Golf courses

Some leisure centres are operating on holiday hours including Harry Bailey Aquatic centre, open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lakewood Civic Centre from 12 p.m. to 9 pm., Lawson Civic Centre open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Saskatoon Field House from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Shaw Centre, open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lions Arena has parent and tot sake from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The federal government made Sept. 30 a statutory holiday for its workers and federally regulated workplaces last year. And it is up to each province and territory to decide whether to also make it a statutory holiday for workers in their governments, schools and businesses.

FREE ACTIVIITES TODAY

Saskatoon’s Tribal Council (STC) is hosting a Pow Wow at the Sasktel centre from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Following the Pow Wow, Canadian country star George Canyon will be performing. Everyone has been asked to wear orange in honour of reconciliation.

The City is also hosting several free activities at the Cosmo Civic Centre from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include hood dancing, Metis jigging, arts and storytelling.

With files from the Canadian Press