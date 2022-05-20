What's open and closed in Simcoe County on Victoria Day

The long weekend will bring a number of closures on the Victoria Day Monday.

What's closed

Schools

Government offices

Libraries

Banks

Post offices

Most malls, including Georgian Mall, Bayfield Mall and the Kozlov Centre

Liquor stores

Most beer stores

Barrie Recreation Centres

What's open

Some pharmacies, including some Shoppers Drug Marts, Rexalls and Guardian Drug Stores

Some grocery stores, including Sobey's, Foodland, No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

The Orillia Farmers' Market

City of Orillia Recreation Centres, with reduced hours. Orillia's will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some Beer Stores

Tanger Outlet Mall will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Upper Canada will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transit

Barrie: There will be no transit service offered on Monday. GO will be operating on a Saturday schedule.

Orillia: Orillia Transit

Simcoe County: LINX will not be offering transit services on Monday.

Garbage Collection

Barrie: There will be no curbside collection on Monday. Collection will be pushed back a day.

Orillia: Garbage collection will be pushed back a day

Simcoe County: Collection as usual