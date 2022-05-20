iHeartRadio

What's open and closed in Simcoe County on Victoria Day



The long weekend will bring a number of closures on the Victoria Day Monday.

 

What's closed

  • Schools
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
  • Post offices
  • Most malls, including Georgian Mall, Bayfield Mall and the Kozlov Centre
  • Liquor stores
  • Most beer stores
  • Barrie Recreation Centres

 

What's open

  • Some pharmacies, including some Shoppers Drug Marts, Rexalls and Guardian Drug Stores
  • Some grocery stores, including Sobey's, Foodland, No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore
  • The Orillia Farmers' Market
  • City of Orillia Recreation Centres, with reduced hours. Orillia's will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Some Beer Stores
  • Tanger Outlet Mall will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Upper Canada will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

Transit

Barrie: There will be no transit service offered on Monday. GO will be operating on a Saturday schedule.

Orillia: Orillia Transit

Simcoe County: LINX will not be offering transit services on Monday.

 

Garbage Collection

Barrie: There will be no curbside collection on Monday. Collection will be pushed back a day.

Orillia: Garbage collection will be pushed back a day

Simcoe County: Collection as usual

