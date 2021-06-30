What's open and closed in the Region of Waterloo on Canada Day
Canada Day is this Thursday, which will have an impact on some services offered in the Region of Waterloo.
Here's a look at what's closed and what's open on the holiday this year.
OPEN
- Region of Waterloo customer service line: 519-575-4400
- Grand River Transit operating on holiday schedule
- Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Regular collection for garbage, blue box, green bin
CLOSED
- All regional administration offices
- Regional museums
- Region of Waterloo Library branches
- GRT Operations Centre
- Residential drop-off at waste sites
- Welcome Spaces
- Sunnyside Home reception and administration
- Sunnyside Wellness Centre
- Community Alzheimer Day Program