What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving 2021

Ontario residents will celebrate Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic for a second year, but this time around with the loosened gathering restrictions, people will be able to gather for the annual holiday.

Last year, health officials urged people to avoid gathering with friends and family. Now, thanks to high vaccination rates, the province says indoor gatherings with people outside one’s household are allowed if they follow the current provincial gathering limits of 24 people indoors.

Many services, stores and offices will shuttered on Monday due to the holiday. CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of what is open and closed in the area tomorrow.

WHAT'S OPEN ON MONDAY?

Some malls will remain open with reduced hours, including the CF Eaton Centre, CF Markville, Square One Shopping Centre, Toronto Premium Outlets and Vaughan Mills.

Cineplex Theatres will remain open on its regular schedule.

The Art Gallery of Ontario is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo and Ripley's Aquarium of Canada remain open.

The TTC and Go Transit will continue to serve riders but will operate on a holiday/Sunday schedule.

Several groceries stores are closed on Monday. However, Metro on 444 Yonge Street, Whole Foods on 87 Avenue Road and Loblaws on 60 Carlton Street remain open.

Other grocery stores, including Al Premium, T&T and Pusateri's, have several locations that will remain open.

The Aga Khan Museum, the Gardiner Museum, the Museum of Illusions and the Ontario Science Centre will remain open.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart location will remain open. Information can be found on their online map.

WHAT'S CLOSED ON MONDAY?

Banks, most city and government services, libraries and post offices are closed on Monday.

Some restaurants will be closed, but it’s best to call ahead of time to double check.

Several malls, including Bayview Village Shops, CF Fairview Mall, CF Sherway Gardens, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Yorkville Village, will be closed.

Canada’s Wonderland will be closed.

The Royal Ontario Museum and the Museum of Contemporary Art will be closed.

Schools, along with universities and colleges, will be closed.

WILL PARKING BYLAWS BE ENFORCED?

• The Toronto Police Service says its parking enforcement unit will not be enforcing a number of on-street parking bylaws on the holiday Monday, including pay-and-display/ metered areas, rush-hour routes, and posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations.

• Police say all other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.