What’s open and closed in Toronto this Labour Day
It's Labour Day, 2021 and there are plenty of things to do and see in the city.
According to Environment Canada, Toronto can expect a high of 24 C on Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.
Here’s a list of what is open and what is closed today:
What's closed:
• Government offices
• Banks
• Post offices
• Libraries
• Most grocery stores
• LCBO
What’s open:
• The CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Canada’s Wonderland, Toronto Zoo, Art Gallery of Ontario and Casa Loma are open. The ROM and Ontario Science Centre are not.
• Some grocery stores (make sure to call ahead or check hours online)
• Most bars and restaurants
• Some beer store locations
• Some shopping malls – including Eaton Centre, and Scarborough Town Centre
Transit:
The TTC will be operating on a Sunday schedule as per usual on a holiday. Any routes that do not operate on Sundays will not be running today.
GO Transit is also operating on a Sunday schedule.
