What’s open and closed in Toronto this Victoria Day

With Ontario’s stay-at-home order still in effect, there isn’t a lot open for families and kids to enjoy this Victoria Day.

All the same, the city is in for another day of sunny weather—an encouraging fact for those taking advantage of the province’s recently opened outdoor amenities.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto can expect a high of 21 C on Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Here’s a list of what is open and what is closed today:

What's closed:

• Government offices

• Banks

• Post offices

• Libraries

• Most grocery stores

• LCBO

• Tourist attractions

What’s open:

• Some grocery stores (make sure to call ahead or check hours online)

• Outdoor amenities such as playgrounds

• Some beer store locations

• Some shopping malls are open for curbside pickup

Transit:

The TTC will be operating on a Sunday schedule as per usual on a holiday. Any routes that do not operate on Sundays will not be running today.

GO Transit is also operating on a Sunday schedule.