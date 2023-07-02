What's open and closed in Waterloo region Monday?
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Canada Day fell on a Saturday this year, so many workers will get Monday off as a holiday in lieu.
Here's what you need to know.
Grand River Transit will operate a regular weekday schedule.
GO Transit buses and trains will run on a Saturday schedule.
CLOSED
- Government offices
- Canada Post offices
- Most Kitchener community centres except Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre
OPEN
- Libraries
- LCBO and Beer Stores
- Most grocery stores
- Splash pads
- Harry Class outdoor pool, Kiwanis Park and Pool, Lyle Hallman Pool, Wilson outdoor pool, the Swimplex at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
- Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses
-
Chinatown residents in Ottawa frustrated after statues defaced or stolenSeveral art installations in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood have been defaced or stolen since they were installed earlier this year.
-
Teen Tasered after allegedly waving machete around at Regina Canada Day celebrationsA teen was Tasered and arrested by Regina police following a weapons incident in Wascana Park on Canada Day.
-
Check your tickets: 2 B.C. residents won 7-figure lottery prizes on Canada DayTwo B.C. residents became millionaires this Canada Day, and three others took home substantial lottery prizes of their own.
-
Charges laid after Prince Albert man seriously injured in alleged stabbingA 37-year-old Prince Albert man was charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing in the city’s east flat area on Friday.
-
Calgary police, MADD launch Impaired-Driving Prevention MonthCalgary's police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are taking the month of July to remind drivers in and around the city to stay sober behind the wheel.
-
Parking lot crash leads to impaired driving chargesA 54-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in the parking lot of a business in Tilbury.
-
"Try and make a difference': Teenager's community cookbook raises thousands for CancerCare ManitobaA Winnipeg high school student is already thinking about her next fundraising project after raising more than $5,000 for CancerCare Manitoba with her own community cookbook.
-
The Great Benjamin's Circus enjoys long weekend stop in Saint John, N.B.The Great Benjamin’s Circus’ summer tour spent the Canada Day long weekend in Saint John, N.B., performing a total of 12 shows from Thursday to Sunday.
-
'Get to know us': Residents of Regina's unhoused camp explain their situations to community leadersA group of around 100 unhoused people living on the front lawn of Regina's City Hall have been given an opportunity to explain their situation.