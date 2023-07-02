iHeartRadio

What's open and closed in Waterloo region Monday?


People enjoy a sunny holiday Monday in Kitchener's Victoria Park on May 22, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)

Canada Day fell on a Saturday this year, so many workers will get Monday off as a holiday in lieu.

Here's what you need to know.

Grand River Transit will operate a regular weekday schedule.

GO Transit buses and trains will run on a Saturday schedule.

CLOSED

  • Government offices
  • Canada Post offices
  • Most Kitchener community centres except Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre

OPEN

  • Libraries
  • LCBO and Beer Stores
  • Most grocery stores
  • Splash pads
  • Harry Class outdoor pool, Kiwanis Park and Pool, Lyle Hallman Pool, Wilson outdoor pool, the Swimplex at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
  • Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses
