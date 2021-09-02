What's open and closed in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for Labour Day 2021

A sure sign that summer is winding down as the Labour Day weekend approaches, but not everything is shut down for the holiday.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Sept. 6:

OPEN:

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores operate on holiday hours.

Select LCBO and Beer Store locations

COVID-19 assessment centres and vaccination clinics

CLOSED:

Post offices

Banks

Government officers

Public library branches

CITY OF WINDSOR OFFICES AND SERVICES:

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021, in observance of Labour Day. These closures are in addition to those set out in our ongoing reduced services protocol due to COVID-19.

Visit CityWindsor.ca/covid-19 for an ongoing summary of service adjustments due to COVID-19.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021. Reduced hours resume on Tuesday, September 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, September 6, 2021. Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2021-2022 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021. Regular hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (holidays excepted).

Parks and Recreation

All indoor recreation facilities are closed on Labour Day, September 6, 2021 (except for the H4 program as noted below). Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre, Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex, and Windsor Water World will reopen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, for registered after-school programming.

Arenas are currently closed due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol, except for summer ice permits at the Forest Glade Arena and summer rink floor permits at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, which will both be closed on Monday. All arenas will reopen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, for regular season ice rentals.

Sandpoint Beach and the outdoor pools close for the season on Sunday, September 5, 2021. The City’s spray pads (excluding Remington Booster) are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labour Day.

Lakeview Park Marina will be open on Labour Day.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on September 6, 2021, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union and Cannon Cove are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are currently closed due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, September 6, 2021. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the sales office at 3700 North Service Road East will be closed.

MUNICIPALITY OF CHATHAM-KENT OFFICES AND SERVICES:

Municipal offices and most services will be closed on Monday Sept. 6.

Other services are scheduled as follows:

Cemeteries: Cemetery staff will be on call for funeral homes who require at-need sales.

CK Transit: Services will not be running on Monday September 6.

Emergency Services: Police, Fire and Ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, every day, and are accessible by dialing “911” for emergency calls only.

Entegrus and Public Utilities Commission: PUC will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

Health and Family Services Building: The Health and Family Services building will be closed on September 6, including the offices of Employment and Social Services, Housing Services, Child Care and Early Years, and Public Health.

Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.

The Employment Resource Centres located at 240 King St. W., Chatham and 786 Dufferin Avenue, Wallaceburg are closed on September 6, and will reopen on September 7 for phone appointments by calling 519-436-1123 during normal business hours.

Emergency Rapid Rehousing Program: The Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Riverview Gardens: Reception and administrative offices will be closed September 6. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 by calling 519-352-4823.

Libraries: All 11 branches of the Chatham-Kent Public Library will be closed September 6. Please visit https://www.chatham-kent.ca/library/usingthelibrary/branches/Pages/Branch-Information.aspx for more information.

Waste and Recycling: Garbage and recycling collection services for the week of Sept. 6 will be delayed by one day. Please refer to the Recycling and Waste Collection Guide for further details.

Transfer Stations: Transfer Stations are closed September 6.

Chatham-Kent Tourism: To access visitor information at any time, please visit www.visitck.ca.

Arts and Culture: Thames Art Gallery and Chatham-Kent Museum are closed September 6, re-opening for pre-booked visits on September 8. Please book your visit online or by calling 519-360-1998. Chatham Capitol Theatre remains closed to the public except on event dates; please visit www.chathamcapitoltheatre.com for theatre programming.

ARTspace is closed to the public except on event dates; please visit https://www.tagartspace.com/ for ARTspace programming. Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Milner Heritage House, and Ridge House Museum remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EarlyON: Programs are closed on September 6. Please visit www.chatham-kent.ca/EarlyON for complete EarlyON programming.

Pools: Blenheim Gable Rees Rotary Pool and Wallaceburg Sydenham Pool will be closed.

Arenas: All arenas will be closed.

The Provincial Offences Court will be closed on Monday, September 6, regular business hours 8:30-4:30 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, September 7.

Admin and Garage Facilities at 50 Siemens Dr. will be closed.