What’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Sept. 30

Thursday marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada and many Windsor-Essex businesses and institutions plan to support the day.

In June, the federal government passed Bill C-5, recognizing Sept. 30 as a federal holiday for federal employees and federally regulated entities in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action #80. The Calls to Action offer important direction for all levels of government, institutions and all Canadians to redress the legacy of residential schools and advance reconciliation.

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED THURS., SEPT. 30

Most businesses and services will continue to operate as usual because the day is not recognized as a statutory holiday in Ontario.

Schools remain open because they are provincially run.

Libraries, grocery stores, malls, restaurants, drug stores and other retail facilities will have regular hours.

The Beer Store will open with regular hours, but the LCBO may have modified hours Thursday.

However, banks, Canada Post, and federal offices will be closed.

CITY OF WINDSOR PLANS

City of Windsor officials say the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a solemn day of awareness, a day of remembrance for Indigenous people and a day of education for Canadians.

The City of Windsor has encouraged all municipal staff to use the week of Sept. 27 to focus on the importance of reconciliation and take steps to learn about and acknowledge the past through various opportunities for participation, including the following:

5-day film festival and other learning opportunities offered through the week;

Wearing orange on September 30 to acknowledge the tragic legacy of residential schools and to honour the victims, families, friends, and intergenerational Survivors;

Windsor City Hall is being illuminated orange from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1;

Raising the “Every Child Matters” flag at Charles Clark Square on September 30 at 8:30 a.m., with the Mayor, members of City Council, Chief Administrative Officer, and staff of the City Hall campus invited to attend;

Each team will take time on Sept. 30 to discuss how our services, programs and infrastructure can help address Truth and Reconciliation; and Transit Windsor will tie orange ribbons to bus mirrors and program head signs on buses with #EveryChildMatters.

COMMUNITY COMMEMORATION

While residents will find many ways to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this year, a group of community organizations have come together to host the Every Child Matters Healing Walk along the waterfront on September 30.

The event is intended to honour the children of the past by focusing on the children of the present, to prepare for the children of the future.

The event includes the following:

Opening Ceremonies at 11:00 a.m. east of Bert Weeks Memorial Gardens.

Walk along the Riverfront Trail beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Closing Ceremonies at 6:00 p.m. at Assumption Park.

Masks and social distancing are in effect for the event.

TOWN OF TECUMSEH

The Town of Tecumseh will also recognize September 30 each year and will encourage staff to take the day to learn more about Canada’s assimilation policies, including residential schools and the resulting inter-generational trauma caused to Indigenous Peoples.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, all town offices and Tecumseh Arena will be closed (except for scheduled rentals). Tecumseh Transit will run on its normal schedule and regular garbage collection will continue.

Additionally, in recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation, the Town’s Parks and Recreation Department will tie 215 pieces of orange ribbon along the railings of the Lakewood Park north boardwalk.

NOTE: CTV will honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. CTV News Windsor at 6 and 11 will return on Friday at the regular times.

With files from CTV News Barrie.