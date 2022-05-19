Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 23:

OPEN:

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores operate on holiday hours.

Select LCBO and Beer Store locations

CLOSED:

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Schools

Public library branches

CITY OF WINDSOR HOLIDAY HOURS

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 23. This closure is in addition to those set out in the ongoing reduced services protocol due to COVID-19.

Visit CityWindsor.ca/covid-19 for an ongoing summary of service adjustments due to COVID-19.

Special Events:

The annual City Birthday Celebration and Mayor’s Walk takes place Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ambassador Park and Vision Corridor.

The Windsor Mayor’s Arts Awards and Windsor Endowment for the Arts awards and grants celebration takes place Friday, May 20, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vision Corridor.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, May 23, 2022. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2022-2023 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022. Regular spring hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (holidays excepted).

Parks and Recreation

Community centres, arenas and pools will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022, except for the H4 program as noted below and advance polling stations for the provincial election where applicable.

Lakeview Park Marina will be open during regular hours on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including May 23, 2022, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union and Cannon Cove will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed Monday, May 23, 2022, to celebrate Victoria Day. Windsor Public Library will switch to summer hours on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Victoria Day Monday, May 23, 2022. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the sales office at 3700 North Service Road East will be closed.

For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca online.

LEAMINGTON

Please note the following municipal service level adjustments on Victoria Day, Monday, May 23:

Leamington Municipal Building

The Leamington Municipal Building will be closed on Victoria Day. Residents can continue to report non-urgent municipal issues online at leamington.ca/reportanissue.

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre

The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre will be closed on Victoria Day. Visit www.leamington.ca/recreation for more information.

Garbage and Recycling Collection

There are no changes to regularly scheduled garbage or recycling collection because of the holiday.

Please refer to the collection calendar for details at leamington.ca/garbage.

Transit

Starting Victoria Day weekend through to and including Labour Day, the LTGO on-demand transit service operates as follows:

• Monday through Friday from 6:00 AM to 9:30 PM (including statutory holidays)

• Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 AM to 9:30 PM

LTW Transit (Leamington to Windsor transit service) will not operate on Victoria Day.

TOWN OF TECUMSEH HOLIDAY HOURS

Town Hall

The Town of Tecumseh offices will be closed on Friday, May 20, and Victoria Day, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Payments may be dropped off at Town Hall using the secure drop box located beside the main entrance door. Please ensure information on the envelope is clearly outlined (e.g. name, address, tax roll number, application and/or other identifying details to assist staff). As an alternative, the Town’s website also offers online services and payments (www.tecumseh.ca).

Tecumseh Arena and Recreation Complex

The Tecumseh Arena office will be closed Friday, May 20, through Monday, May 23, for the Victoria Day holiday. The arena will remain open for all scheduled rentals on May 20, 21 and 22 but will be closed on Monday, May 23. All drop-in skates scheduled during this time are cancelled.

Tecumseh Transit

There will be no transit service on Victoria Day, Monday, May 23. Information about on-demand transit service is available on the town’s website.

Recycling and Yard Waste Collection

Garbage will be collected as scheduled on Thursday, May 19, and yard waste will be collected on Victoria Day, Monday, May 23. Note that recycling pickup will move from Friday, May 27, to Saturday, May 28.