What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day

Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 21, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg:

MALLS

C.F. Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day, with the exception of the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except the Carman location, which will be closed.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as usual for those with Monday as a collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Louis Riel Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries and arenas will be closed on Monday.

All indoor pools will be closed except for the Pan Am Pool, which will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Margaret Grant Pool, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All City of Winnipeg fitness and leisure centres will be closed except for Pan Am Fitness Centre, which will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Brookside Cemetery administration office will be closed.

CITY OF BRANDON

City Hall, the Civic Services Complex and the A.R. McDiarmid Civic Complex will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

The Eastview Landfill will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

Brandon Transit hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Conventional and Brandon Access Transit. There will be no transit on-demand and the Transit Information Centre will be closed.

Brandon’s Community Sportsplex will be open regular hours and the Youth Centre will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Brandon Municipal Cemetery is open dawn to dusk. However, the cemetery office is closed on Louis Riel Day.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks will be open for regular hours on Louis Riel Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed on Louis Riel Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.