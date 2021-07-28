What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Terry Fox Day

Terry Fox Day is coming up soon on Monday, Aug. 2, which means a number of businesses and services around Winnipeg will be closed or operate at adjusted hours.

The following is a list of what will be open and closed in Winnipeg on Monday, as well as what people can expect from city services.

MALLS

Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the Carman location, which will be closed.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for commercial customers.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for residential customers.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot will not be open.

All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, certain tenants can choose to open earlier or later.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Manitoba Museum will be closed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS

All businesses, services and organizations open on Terry Fox Day must adhere to public health orders.

A full list of the public health orders can be found online.