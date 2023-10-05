What's open and closed in Winnipeg on the Thanksgiving long weekend

Canadian Thanksgiving is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

C.F. Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, except the True North Square location which will be closed.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Monday for Thanksgiving.

Recycling, yard waste and garbage will be collected as regularly scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Monday

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday.

On Monday, the Pan Am Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other indoor recreation facilities will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. The administrative office at the Brookside Cemetery will be closed.

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park golf courses will be open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed on Monday.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be closed on Monday.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.