What's open and closed in Winnipeg over Christmas and Boxing Day

Christmas Day is coming up on Sat, Dec. 25, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours on the holiday, as well as the day before on Christmas Eve and the day after on Boxing Day.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Winnipeg, as well as what people can expect from city services:

MALLS

CF Polo Park will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; it will be closed on Christmas Day; and open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Kildonan Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; the mall will be closed on Christmas Day; and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; it will be closed on Christmas Day; and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; it will be closed on Christmas Day; and open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; the mall will be closed on Christmas Day; it will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. of Boxing Day, with the exception of the True North Square location, which will be closed on Boxing Day.

In Brandon, the Liquor Marts will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; the stores will be closed on Christmas Day; and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Rural Liquor Mart locations will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

As for Boxing Day, the following rural locations will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Beausejour; Dauphin, Gimli, Lac Du Bonnet, Portage la Prairie East; Portage la Prairie West, Selkirk and Thompson.

The following rural locations will be open noon to 4 p.m. on Boxing Day: Killarney, Morden, Minnedosa, Neepawa, Pine Falls, Roblin, Russell and Swan River. The stores in Flin Flon, Stonewall and The Pas will be open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., while the Virden store will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Winkler and Steinbach stores from noon to 6 p.m.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be close at noon on Christmas Eve. They will also be closed Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, in place of Christmas Day and Boxing Day, which take place over the weekend.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) and the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed Christmas Day and open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 26.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Christmas Day and open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day. The facilities will also be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 28.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.

All City of Winnipeg libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and will remain closed until select branches reopen on Dec. 29.

All arenas are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1. They will reopen on Jan. 2.

All indoor pools will close by 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, except for the Transcona Kinsman Centennial, which will be closed all day.

All the indoor pools will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Then on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 the following indoor pools will be open: Pan Am from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Margaret Grant from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All fitness and leisure centres will close by 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28.

The Animal Services Agency is open 8:30 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve, noon to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day (open house by appointment only) and closed on Boxing Day. The agency will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital Cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks -- Most retail and food tenants will close by 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but The Forks Market building will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Christmas Day, the Forks Market building will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Boxing Day, food and retail tenants will be open for regular hours.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve; it will be closed Christmas Day; and open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.