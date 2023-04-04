What's open and closed in Winnipeg over Easter weekend

The Easter long weekend is coming, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Good Friday, which takes places on April 7, is recognized as a statutory holiday in the province. However, Manitoba doesn’t recognize Easter Sunday and Monday – April 9 and 10 – as stat holidays, but some businesses and facilities may still close or adjust their operating hours on these days,

Here is a list of what’s open and closed over the Easter long weekend in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Kildonan Place is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and closed on Easter Sunday.

The St. Vital Centre is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and closed on Easter Sunday.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

CF Polo Park will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and closed on Easter Sunday.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and closed on Easter Sunday.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Marts will closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Good Friday and Easter Monday as statutory holidays. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed on these days.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as regularly scheduled for those with Friday and Monday collection days.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot and Brady Road Landfill will be open regular hours over the Easter long weekend. The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

All Winnipeg public libraries will close on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. A number of branches will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Monday, including: Millennium, Bill and Helen Norrie, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. James-Assiniboia, and West Kildonan.

Most indoor pools are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, except for the Pan Am Pool, which will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Margaret Grant, which will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Indoor pools will be open regular operating hours on Easter Sunday, but will all close at 4 p.m.

Most fitness and leisure centres are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, expect Pan Am Pool, which will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fitness and leisure centres will be open regular operating hours on Easter Sunday, but will close at 4 p.m.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. On Easter Sunday, it will be open noon to 5 p.m.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Easter long weekend. The administrative office at the Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Good Friday and will reopen the following Tuesday.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks Market is open regular hours on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. It will be closed Easter Monday.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. It will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Good Friday and closed on Easter Monday.