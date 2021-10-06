What's open and closed in Winnipeg over the Thanksgiving long weekend

Thanksgiving is coming up on Monday, Oct. 11, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in Winnipeg, as well as what people can expect from city services:

MALLS

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as all rural Liquor Marts, except for the Carman location, which will be closed.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected on Thanksgiving. The city asks Winnipeggers to put out their carts on their regular collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for commercial customers.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residential customers.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot will not be open.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday.

All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed. Online services will still be available.

All arenas, and fitness and leisure centres will be closed, except for the Pan Am fitness centre, which will be open 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex fitness centre, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The following city-operated indoor pools will be open: Pan Am will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Margaret Grant will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All the other indoor pools will be closed.

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital Cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park golf courses will be open, weather permitting.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, certain tenants can choose to open earlier or later.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Winnipeg Art Gallery, and the Manitoba Museum will be closed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS

The Manitoba government implemented new public health orders on Oct. 5, which must be followed by all Manitobans.

Under the new restrictions, the province is:

Limiting households to guests from one other household for private indoor gatherings when an unvaccinated person, who is eligible to be vaccinated, is on the property;

Limiting households to 10 outdoor guests when an unvaccinated person, who is eligible to be vaccinated, is on the property;

Limiting indoor public gatherings to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is lower, for gatherings that include unvaccinated people who are eligible to be vaccinated;

Reducing indoor group sizes for faith-based gatherings to 25 people or 33 per cent capacity, whichever is greater, for any gatherings that include unvaccinated people who are eligible for vaccination;

Limiting retail capacity to 50 per cent in the Southern Health Region; and

Reducing all outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

A full list of public health orders can be found online.