What's open and closed on Canada Day 2021
Canada Day will once again be upended by the COVID-19 pandemic this year with no fireworks displays planned and most tourist attractions remaining closed.
The good news is that a wide range of outdoor activities are now permitted with Ontario in step two of its reopening plan. Shopping malls are also permitted to open in step two, though most will be closed due to the holiday.
Here is what you need to know for this Canada Day:
Open
- Outdoor swimming pools (Capacity has been increased to 50 per cent at Toronto’s 58 outdoor pools)
- Splash pads and wading pools
- Golf courses
- Riverdale Farm
- High Park Zoo
- Toronto Zoo
- Toronto Island Park
- Most beaches (Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach and Cherry Beach are closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli)
- Select Beer Store locations (84 across the province are open)
- Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Closed
- All LCBO locations
- Post offices
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Indoor pools and community centres
- Most tourist attractions
- Most grocery stores
- Most shopping malls, including Sherway Gardens, Scarborough Town Centre and Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- St. Lawrence Market
Transit
The TTC is operating on their holiday service schedule while GO Transit is following their Sunday schedule