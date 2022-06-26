iHeartRadio

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022

image.jpg

Canada Day festivities will return in full force on July 1 after two years of closures and online events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday will bring about a series of closures on Friday as government offices and businesses close to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Here is what you need to know for this Canada Day:

Open

  • Toronto Zoo
  • Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Markville Mall (11 a.m. to 6p.m.)
  • Outdoor swimming pools
  • Ontario Science Centre (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Art Gallery of Ontario (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Rabba locations
  • CN Tower (9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Royal Ontario Museum (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
  • Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)
  • TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service
  • Go Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule

Closed

  • Banks
  • Most grocery stores (call ahead to make sure they are open or closed)
  • Toronto Public Library branches
  • City of Toronto community centres
  • Canada Post
  • Municipal and provincial government offices
  • Most shopping malls
  • St. Lawrence Market
12