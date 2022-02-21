iHeartRadio

What’s open and closed on Family Day

Monday is Family Day in Ontario and that means there are a number of closures on the provincial holiday.

What's closed:

  • Municipal and provincial offices
  • Banks
  • LCBO stores
  • The Beer Store
  • Georgian Mall
  • Barrie Library

What's open:

  • Federal offices, including passport offices
  • Canada Post
  • Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket
  • Tanger Outlets in Cookstown
  • Vaughan Mills Mall
  • Some grocery and drug stores

Garbage and Recycling collection:

  • Barrie: No waste collection
  • Simcoe County: No change
  • Orillia: No waste collection
  • Vaughan: No change
  • Newmarket: No change
  • Muskoka: No change

Transit:

  • Orillia: No transit
  • Midland: No transit
  • Barrie: Sunday schedule
  • York Region: Sunday schedule
  • GO Transit: Saturday schedule
