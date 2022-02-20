What's open and closed on Family Day in Ontario?
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby Neufeld
Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means somes businesses and services will be closed.
The Family Day holiday is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a federal statutory holiday.
Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Toronto this holiday Monday.
What’s closed on Family Day?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Most major grocery stores
- The Beer Store
- The LCBO
- Library services
- City services, including garbage collection
What’s open on Family Day?
- Select grocery stores, with the possibility of reduced hours
- Most major malls, with the possibility of reduced hours
- Most theatres and museums
- Most pharmacies, with the possibility of reduced hours
- Transit
Indoor social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people in Ontario, while outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people. On Thursday, capacity limits in most settings where proof of vaccination is required were lifted. Theatres and sporting venues remain at half capacity.
