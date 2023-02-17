What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
Family Day 2023 is on Monday, and while it is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a federal statutory holiday.
Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Waterloo region this holiday Monday.
What’s closed on Family Day?
- All regional administrative offices
- Cambridge and Waterloo Waste Management sites are closed for residential waste drop-off
- All library locations
- All Idea Exchange locations
- Welcome spaces
- Conestoga Mall, Cambridge Centre, CF Fairview Park,
- Some retail locations
- Most major grocery stores
- All The Beer Store and LCBO locations
- Some banks
- Guelph Sports Dome
What’s open on Family Day?
- Grand River Transit (GRT) will operate on a holiday service schedule on February 20
- Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Garbage, recycling and green bins curbside collection will continue as usual
- The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum and Schneider Haus National Historic Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Most community centres will be open
- Kitchener Market
- Breithaupt Centre Pool, Forest Heights Pool and Lyle Hallman Pool
- Skating at Carl Zehr Square
- Select grocery stores will operate, although hours may be reduced
- Guelph Civic Museum
- Guelph Public Library (west end branch only)
- Sleeman Centre Arena from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Guelph Storm game