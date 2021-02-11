Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 15, which means changes to operating hours at stores and attractions across Manitoba.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on this year’s Louis Riel Day:

MALLS

Outlet Collection Winnipeg—Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Polo Park—Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place—Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some retailers in the mall will be open different hours, including restaurants and Shoppers Drug Mart.

St. Vital Centre—Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre—Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre—Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Some retailers in the mall will be open different hours, including restaurants, Shoppers Drug Mart and MLCC.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day, with the exception of the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Rural Manitoba Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day, with the exception of the Carman and Winkler locations, which will be closed.

CITY SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

Garbage and recycling will be collected as normally scheduled on Louis Riel Day for Winnipeggers with Monday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

All branches of the Winnipeg Public Library will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed.

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Louis Riel Day. The Brady 4R Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All city-owned and operated leisure centres, gyms, indoor pools and arenas are closed until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.