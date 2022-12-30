What's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto
Torontonians far and wide will be ringing in 2023 this weekend.
Those who want to make plans for the first day of the new year, however, will want to keep in mind that Sunday is a statutory holiday in the province.
Here is a list of what is open and closed in Toronto on New Year’s Day in 2023.
NEW YEAR'S DAY - SUNDAY
Open
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
- Independent City Market stores at 111 Peter St. and 3080 Yonge St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Galleria Supermarket at 7040 Yonge St. from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., 865 York Mills Rd. from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Wellesley and Bloor streets locations from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Whole Foods from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- CF Markville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Toronto Eaton Centre from noon to 7 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Toronto Premium Outlets from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Square One from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Cineplex movie theatres
- The Bentway Skate Trail from noon to 9 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- CN Tower from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the ROM and Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Closed
- Banks and Canada Post offices
- Loblaws, Zehrs, and No Frills
- Those who shop at T&T, Fortinos and Shoppers Drug Mart are encouraged to look at their stores’ websites, as hours vary by location
- Costco stores
- Most CF malls, including Fairview, Sherway Gardens, and Shops at Don Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre stores, but the following mall restaurants will be open: Joeys, Yu Seafood, Pickle Barrel, The Cheesecake Factory, and Moxies
- Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, and Bayview Village
- All LCBOs and Beer Stores
- Canada’s Wonderland