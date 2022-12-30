What's open and closed on New Year's Day in Waterloo region

New Year's Day falls on Sunday this year, meaning many workers will get Monday off as a holiday in lieu.

Here's what's open and closed in the region over the long weekend.

TRANSIT

Grand River Transit will operate on its winter holiday service schedule throughout the long weekend, including Monday.

Service on all GRT buses and the ION train is free New Year’s Eve after 6 p.m.

GO Transit trains and buses are free after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

Special New Year's Eve train service is operating along the Kitchener GO line, but only between Georgetown and Union.

WASTE COLLECTION

Curbside waste will be collected as regularly scheduled.

The landfills in Waterloo and Cambridge will be closed to residential access on New Year's Day and Monday Jan. 2.

LIBRARIES

All libraries operated by the Region of Waterloo and cities of Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge will be closed New Year's Day and Monday Jan. 2

MUSEUMS

Schneider Haus National Historic Site and Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will be closed New Year's Day to Jan. 3

THEMUSEUM is open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and New Year's Day and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HEALTH CLINICS

All Region of Waterloo Public Health clinics, including COVID-19 vaccine clinics are closed Monday Jan. 2.

CITY HALLS AND OFFICES

Most city halls and offices, including all Region of Waterloo administrative offices are closed Monday Jan. 2.

SHOPPING AND GROCERIES

Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener and Cambridge Centre are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day.

Most grocery stores will be closed New Year's Day.

ALCOHOL

The LCBO and Beer Store will be closed New Year's Day. Most locations will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

WHAT TO DO NEW YEAR’S EVE?

The City of Kitchener will be hosting a free family skate a Carl Zehr Square in front of city hall. Festivities run from 6 p.m. to midnight. There will be live DJ playing music for kids of all ages, hot chocolate and visits from fairy tale and Star Wars characters.

The City of Cambridge’s New Year’s Eve party runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hespeler Arena at 640 Ellis Road. Festivities will include ice skating, a Turbo Max inflatable obstacle course, live entertainment and games.

Another family friendly celebration was set to take place in Waterloo Public Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., that has since been cancelled due to the weather.

Due to unfortunate weather, tonight’s New Years Eve celebration at the Waterloo Public Square has been canceled.



We look forward to celebrating many more festivals and events in the new year! See you all in 2023��#EventCancelled #NewYearsEve #Waterloo #CreateWaterloo pic.twitter.com/y9IICa0QFc