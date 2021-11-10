What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto

In-person Remembrance Day ceremonies are returning this year, but with social distancing and mask rules still in place.

Last year, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced the national ceremony and many others to go virtual for the first time.

Events will be held across Toronto on Thursday. While some services, stores and offices will be shuttered due to the federal holiday, many will remain open as the day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of what is open and closed in the area tomorrow.

WHAT'S CLOSED ON THURSDAY?

Banks

Government offices

Mail delivery

WHAT'S OPEN ON THURSDAY?