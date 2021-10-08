What's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Barrie and area
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Here's a look at what's open and closed this Monday.
OPEN
- Select restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies
- Some malls:
- Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CLOSED
- Banks
- Government offices
- Canada Post
- Schools
- Most malls (Georgian Mall, Bayfield Mall and Kozlov Mall)
- LCBOs and Beer Stores
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Garbage collection will proceed as per usual on Monday in Simcoe County.
Elsewhere, there will be no garbage pickup on Monday in Barrie or Orillia, with collection pushed back a day.
TRANSIT
Barrie Transit - no service
Orillia Transit - no service
Midland Transit - no service
Simcoe County LINX - no service
GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
-
York police seize more than $1M worth of drugs; 2 arrested, one suspect remain outstandingPolice are looking for a Markham man wanted in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation that has resulted in the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs.
-
'So horrible': Stratford's new Pride crosswalk vandalized just hours after its installationThe new LGBTQ2S+ rainbow crosswalk in downtown Stratford has been vandalized a mere 24 hours after it was completed.
-
First utility-scale solar power project in Sask. now onlineThe first of four planned ten megawatt solar power facilities in Saskatchewan is now generating power for the grid southeast of Swift Current.
-
Edmonton police officer charged with assault: ASIRTAn Edmonton Police Service constable has been charged with assault after the arrest of a 26-year-old man in June 2019.
-
OPP investigating death of boy, 15, in Fenelon TownshipProvincial police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Fenelon Township.
-
Suspected gangster among Vancouver police 'top 6' arrestedThe Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested one of the "top six" alleged gang members it warned the public about back in May.
-
Tough conversations days before ThanksgivingWith the provincial health restrictions currently in place, prohibiting unvaccinated people from gathering in homes, some families may be faced with tough decisions and conversations about how to deal with members who haven’t yet received their shots.
-
Volunteers prep Thanksgiving meals with food insecurity on the riseThanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year at The Sharing Place Food Centre in Orillia.
-
14-year-old charged with assault following stabbing: Winnipeg policeA 14-year-old boy is facing assault and uttering threats charges after a man was stabbed in Winnipeg’s Central Park neighbourhood on October 7.