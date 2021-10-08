What's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Barrie and area

Here's a look at what's open and closed this Monday.

OPEN

Select restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies

Some malls:

Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CLOSED

Banks

Government offices

Canada Post

Schools

Most malls (Georgian Mall, Bayfield Mall and Kozlov Mall)

LCBOs and Beer Stores

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Garbage collection will proceed as per usual on Monday in Simcoe County.

Elsewhere, there will be no garbage pickup on Monday in Barrie or Orillia, with collection pushed back a day.

TRANSIT

Barrie Transit - no service

Orillia Transit - no service

Midland Transit - no service

Simcoe County LINX - no service

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule