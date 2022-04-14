What's open and closed over Easter weekend in Toronto and the GTA?

The first long weekend of spring kick offs on Friday for residents across the Greater Toronto Area.

The three-part holiday begins with Good Friday and will be followed by Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Some businesses and services will be closed over the weekend, although most should follow regular hours on Saturday.

Here’s a full list:

Good Friday, April 15

Open

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it will operate on holiday service on Good Friday with subway service starting at 6 a.m.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

CF Eaton Centre, Hillcrest Mall and Markville Mall will operate with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Royal Ontario Museum and the Aga Khan Museum will be open from around 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Casa Loma will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most grocery stores will be closed on Good Friday, but it’s best to call beforehand or checkout their website as some locations may remain open. Rabba Fine Foods and Al Premium will remain open all weekend.

Cineplex theatres will operate on regular hours.

Closed

Provincial, federal and city offices will be closed.

There will be no mail delivery on Good Friday.

Most public library branches in the GTA will be closed.

Bata Shoe Museum will be closed.

Most malls, including Yorkdale Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, CF Fairview Mall, CF Sherway Gardens and Square One Shopping Centre will be closed.

Easter Sunday, April 17

Open

TTC and Go Transit will operate as usual.

Casa Loma will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CF Eaton Centre will be one of the rare malls open on Easter Sunday.

Bata Shoe Museum, The Royal Ontario Museum, The Aga Khan Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario and the Ontario Science Centre will be open on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

CN Tower will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cineplex theatres will operate on regular hours.

Closed

Most grocery stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, but it’s best to call beforehand or check their website as some locations may remain open. Rabba Fine Foods and Al Premium will remain open all weekend.

Most malls, including Markville Mall, Yorkdale Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, CF Fairview Mall, CF Sherway Gardens, Square One Shopping Centre, and Hillcrest Mall will be closed.

Provincial, federal and city offices will be closed.

There will be no mail delivery.

Most public library branches in the GTA will be closed.

Banks will be closed.

Easter Monday, April 18

Open

Most malls, grocery stores, banks and attractions will be open.

TTC and Go Transit will run as usual.

Closed