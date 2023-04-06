What’s open and closed over Easter weekend in Waterloo region?

The first long weekend of spring is approaching, meaning several business and services will be closed over the Easter weekend.

The three-part holiday begins with Good Friday and will be followed by Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Some businesses and services will be closed over the weekend, although most should be returning to regular hours after Good Friday.

Garbage collection is unaffected by the long weekend.

Some family-friendly Easter weekend activities can be found on this list, and more can be can be found here.

Good Friday

What’s open?

Grand River Transit will operate a holiday service schedule

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

Region of Waterloo Museums – The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McDougall Cottage Historic Site will be open Friday to Monday

Region of Waterloo Service First Call Centre

What’s closed?

Fairview Mall in Kitchener, Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and The Cambridge Centre

Banks

Government offices

Schools

Region of Waterloo libraries

Cambridge Idea Exchange locations

Most grocery stores

All Beer Store locations

All LCBO locations

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

Most arenas. In Cambridge, the Duncan McIntosh and Karl Homuth areans will be open

Banks, Canada Post offices and delivery

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

THEMUSEUM Kitchener

Region of Waterloo International Airport administration offices will be closed; airport operations will not be affected.

Easter Sunday

What’s open?

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

THEMUSEUM Kitchener

What’s closed?

Fairview Mall in Kitchener, Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and The Cambridge Centre

Region of Waterloo libraries

Cambridge Idea Exchange locations

Most grocery stores

Banks, and Canada Post offices and delivery

Easter Monday

What’s open?

All Costco stores

All Beer Store locations

Select LCBO stores. Customers are encouraged to look online for more information on specific store hours

THEMUSEUM Kitchener

What’s closed?