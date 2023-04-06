What’s open and closed over Easter weekend in Waterloo region?
The first long weekend of spring is approaching, meaning several business and services will be closed over the Easter weekend.
The three-part holiday begins with Good Friday and will be followed by Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Some businesses and services will be closed over the weekend, although most should be returning to regular hours after Good Friday.
Garbage collection is unaffected by the long weekend.
Some family-friendly Easter weekend activities can be found on this list, and more can be can be found here.
Good Friday
What’s open?
- Grand River Transit will operate a holiday service schedule
- Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
- Region of Waterloo Museums – The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McDougall Cottage Historic Site will be open Friday to Monday
- Region of Waterloo Service First Call Centre
What’s closed?
- Fairview Mall in Kitchener, Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and The Cambridge Centre
- Banks
- Government offices
- Schools
- Region of Waterloo libraries
- Cambridge Idea Exchange locations
- Most grocery stores
- All Beer Store locations
- All LCBO locations
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts
- Most arenas. In Cambridge, the Duncan McIntosh and Karl Homuth areans will be open
- Banks, Canada Post offices and delivery
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
THEMUSEUM Kitchener
Region of Waterloo International Airport administration offices will be closed; airport operations will not be affected.
Easter Sunday
What’s open?
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
- THEMUSEUM Kitchener
What’s closed?
- Fairview Mall in Kitchener, Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and The Cambridge Centre
- Region of Waterloo libraries
- Cambridge Idea Exchange locations
- Most grocery stores
- Banks, and Canada Post offices and delivery
Easter Monday
What’s open?
- All Costco stores
- All Beer Store locations
- Select LCBO stores. Customers are encouraged to look online for more information on specific store hours
- THEMUSEUM Kitchener
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Schools
- Region of Waterloo libraries
- Most federal and city offices and services
- Canada post offices and mail delivery