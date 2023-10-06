What's open and closed Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

As many gather this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, often over a turkey dinner, in case you find yourself ducking out for a few last minute items, there are a number of closures to look out for.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday, Oct. 9.

OPEN:

Windsor Crossings is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select grocery stores

CLOSED:

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Public Library branches

LCBO

The Beer Store

Devonshire Mall

Tecumseh Mall

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2023, for the Thanksgiving holiday, and some services may be altered or delayed. Learn more about what's open and closed here: https://t.co/E8gjvGXLpU #YQG pic.twitter.com/8jwVDtcdd6

CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES:

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday. Regular fall hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays).

Parks and Recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, except for any already booked rentals or events.

The WFCU Centre Community Pool and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool will be closed on Monday.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union pool and fitness centre will closed on Monday.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (former Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Monday to offer services for people experiencing homelessness.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed on Monday.

Lakeview Park Marina

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Regular business hours apply on Saturday and Sunday.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday, to celebrate Thanksgiving. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca online.

CHATHAM-KENT MUNICIPAL SERVICES:

Cemetery Operations

Cemetery staff will be available on call for funeral homes that need at-need lot sales or internment orders.

RIDE CK

All Ride CK Transit services will not operate Monday.

Emergency Services

Police, Fire and Ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, every day, and are accessible by dialling “911” for emergency calls only. The Fire Administration office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, and re-opening on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8:30 am.

Arts and Culture

Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Milner Heritage House, Ridge House Museum, Thames Art Gallery and ARTspace, will be closed Monday.

Service Ontario

Both the Chatham and Dresden locations will be closed on Monday.

Entegrus and Public Utilities Commission

Entegrus and the Public Utilities Commission will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

Fleet Services

Fleet Services located at 50 Siemens Drive will be closed Monday.

Employment and Social Services

Employment and Social Services will be closed Monday. The Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Housing Services

Housing Services will be closed on Monday.

EarlyON

All EarlyON programs are closed on Monday.

Libraries

All branches of the Chatham-Kent Public Library will be closed Monday.

CK Public Health

CK Public Health will be closed on Monday. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.

Provincial Offences Court

The Provincial Offences Court will be closed Monday and will re-open on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:30 a.m. Please note that during office closures fines can continue to be paid online at www.paytickets.ca.

Pools

All Municipal pools will be closed on Monday.

Arenas

All arenas are closed Monday.

Riverview Gardens

Reception and administrative offices will be closed Monday, but services, activities and visiting hours continue as normal. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 by calling 519-352-4823.

Waste and Recycling

Collection services will be delayed by one day the week of Oct. 9. Refer to the 2023 Recycling and Waste Collection Guide for further details.

Transfer Stations

All Transfer Stations will be closed Monday.

Leaf and Yard Depots

All Leaf and Yard Depots will be closed Monday.

Chatham-Kent Tourism

CK Tourism will be closed Monday. To access visitor information at any time, please go to www.visitck.ca.