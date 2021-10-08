iHeartRadio

What's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in London, Ont.

image.jpg

Here's a list of what's open and closed in London, Ont. on Thanksgiving Monday.

OPEN

  • Restaurants
  • Gas stations
  • Some drug stores
  • Carling Heights COVID-19 Assessment Centre from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All federal, provincial and muncipal government offices and retail stores will be closed Monday.

CLOSED

  • London City Hall offices and other client service centres
  • No garbage or recycling pick up/delayed by one day
  • LTC on Sunday schedule
  • Most grocery stores
  • LCBO stores
  • Beer Stores
  • All major shopping malls
  • Banks
  • No Canada Post mail delivery
12