What's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in Windsor-Essex

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Windsor on Thanksgiving Monday.

OPEN

Restaurants

Gas stations

Some drug stores

COVID-19 Assessment Centre, PUMA Clinic and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

CLOSED

Windsor City Hall offices and other client service centres

No garbage or recycling pick up/delayed by one day

Transit Windsor on Sunday schedule

Most grocery stores

LCBO stores

Beer Stores

Devonshire Mall

Tecumseh Mall

Banks

No Canada Post mail delivery

