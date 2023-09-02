What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in the area?
The Labour Day long weekend has arrived, but some closures may impact those looking to enjoy the holiday in Waterloo region and the surrounding area.
Labour Day will be observed Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Here's what's open, closed, and what has had their hours changed for the holiday:
MOST GROCERY STORES CLOSED
- Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday. Call your local location for specific hours
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open
- Some Beer Store locations will be open, along with Wine Rack
- LCBO locations will be closed
REGION OF WATERLOO
- Grand River Transit will operate on a HOLIDAY SERVICE schedule
- All Region of Waterloo museums will be OPEN
- Region of Waterloo International Airport will be OPEN
- Garbage, recycling and green bin collection will operate on a REGULAR pickup schedule
- Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be CLOSED
- Region of Waterloo libraries will be CLOSED
KITCHENER
- City of Kitchener splashpads and pools will be OPEN
- City of Kitchener outdoor pools will be CLOSED for the season AFTER Monday
- Kitchener libraries will be CLOSED Sunday and Monday
- Community centres will be CLOSED
- Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses will be OPEN
WATERLOO
Several community centres and sports complexes will be CLOSED, including Albert McCormick Community Centre, RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre, and Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex andSwimplex
CAMBRIDGE
Several arenas, community centres, and facilities will be CLOSED on the holiday Monday, but open throughout the weekend, including Galt Arena, Idea Exchange, and the John Dolson Centre
GUELPH
- All splash pads and wading pools will be OPEN with the exception of Northview Park
- Waste collection will stick with a regular collection schedule
- All museums, libraries, and recreation and community centres will be CLOSED Monday