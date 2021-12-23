What’s open and what’s closed over the holidays

The holidays are here and many businesses, services and public transit in Waterloo Region have changed their hours of operation.

Here’s a quick list of what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s changing between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

OPEN

Curbside waste collection – No changes to garbage, recycling or green bin collection over the holidays. (Note: Cambridge and Waterloo Transfer Stations will be closed for residential access on Dec. 25, Dec. 27, Jan. 1 and Jan. 3)

Region of Waterloo International Airport – Flights are not affected

Schneider Haus National Historic Site – Open Dec. 20, Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 28, Dec. 29, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum – Open Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 28, Dec. 29, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2

CLOSED

Canada Post – No deliveries on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, most post offices will also be closed

Banks – Dec. 25, Jan. 1 (please see your bank for specific changes)

Cambridge and Waterloo Transfer Stations will be closed for residential access on Dec. 25, Dec. 27, Jan. 1 and Jan. 3

Regional Administrative Offices – Closed Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Jan. 3

Libraries – All branches will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Jan. 1

Seniors' Services administration – Closed Dec. 27 and Dec. 28

Sunnyside Wellness Centre – Closed Dec. 27, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31

Seniors' Services Overnight Stay Program – Closed Dec. 24 to Dec. 28

Welcome Spaces – Closed Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Jan. 3

CHANGES

Most grocery stores and pharmacies are operating on modified hours between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2, and many will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Check your local store for details.

Grand River Transit

Grand River Transit will be on winter holiday service between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2.

Christmas Day/Dec. 25:

LRT Route 301 – Service every 30 minutes until 10 p.m.

Routes 7, 51, 201, 302 - Service every 30 minutes until 6 p.m.

Routes 1, 6, 8, 12, 55, 56, 59, 60, 61, 202, 203, 204, 205, 206 - Service every 60 minutes until 6 p.m.

Boxing Day/Dec. 26:

Holiday service on all routes.

The 302 ION bus will run on a Saturday schedule.

New Year's Day/Jan. 1:

Holiday service on all routes.

Conestoga Mall

Dec. 24 – Closes at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day/Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day/Dec. 26 – Open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New Year's Eve/Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day/Jan. 1 – Closed

Fairview Park Mall

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day/Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day/Dec. 26 – Open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New Year's Eve/Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day/Jan. 1 – Closed

Cambridge Centre

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day/Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day/Dec. 26 – Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New Year's Eve/Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day/Jan. 1 – Closed

LCBO

All locations will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Select stores will open on December 26, though with reduced hours.

More information can be found on the LCBO's website.

Beer Store

All stores closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Select stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 26:

Waterloo - 624 King Street North

Kitchener – 1120 Victoria St. N.

Kitchener – 250 Bleams Rd.

Kitchener – 875 Highland Rd.

Cambridge – 150 Holiday Inn Dr.

Cambridge – 200 Franklin Blvd.

All stores will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Information on other locations can be found on the Beer Store's website.