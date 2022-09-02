What’s open and what’s closed this Labour Day Monday in London, Ont.
With the Labour Day long weekend about to kick off, Londoners will be looking for stuff to do for the last hurrah of the summer season. Here is a list of what is opened and what is closed in London this Labour Day Monday.
What's opened on Sept. 5:
- London Transit operating on a holiday schedule
- Select Beer Store locations, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1600 Dundas Street and 414 Wharncliffe Road, Wharncliffe Road location is drive-thru only)
- Some pharmacies (check pharmacy website for a full list of holiday hours or closures for specific locations)
- City of London golf courses (Thames Valley and Fanshawe), parks and spray pads (full list can be found on the City of London website)
- COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre (Building 24, Victoria Hospital)
- East Park (7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., fall hours begin on Sept. 7)
- Movie theatres
What's closed on Sept. 5
- CF Masonville Mall
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre
- Cherryhill Village Mall
- LPS Police Reporting Centre
- London Public Library
- No municipal garbage or recycling collection
- Mail collection and Canada Post offices (post offices operated by a private sector store may be open if the host store itself is opened)
- Government offices
- All LCBO locations
- Most grocery stores (check grocery store websites for a list of holiday hours or closures for specific locations)
- Caradoc Community Centre vaccination clinic
- Western Fair District Agriplex vaccination clinic
- Middlesex-London Health Unit offices at Citi Plaza and the Shops on Syndenham in Strathroy, Ont.
- Covent Garden Market