What’s open and what’s closed this Labour Day Monday in London, Ont.

With the Labour Day long weekend about to kick off, Londoners will be looking for stuff to do for the last hurrah of the summer season. Here is a list of what is opened and what is closed in London this Labour Day Monday.

What's opened on Sept. 5:

London Transit operating on a holiday schedule

Select Beer Store locations, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1600 Dundas Street and 414 Wharncliffe Road, Wharncliffe Road location is drive-thru only)

Some pharmacies (check pharmacy website for a full list of holiday hours or closures for specific locations)

City of London golf courses (Thames Valley and Fanshawe), parks and spray pads (full list can be found on the City of London website)

COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre (Building 24, Victoria Hospital)

East Park (7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., fall hours begin on Sept. 7)

Movie theatres

What's closed on Sept. 5