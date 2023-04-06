What’s open/closed for Easter 2023 in Windsor-Essex

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 7-10, 2023.

OPEN:

• Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

• Walmart is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

• Some grocery stores are open with holiday hours.

CLOSED:

• Devonshire Mall is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

• Tecumseh Mall is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

• Some grocery stores

• Banks

• Government offices

• LCBO and Beer Store locations

City of Windsor Holiday Hours for Easter Weekend

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, 2023, and Monday, April 10, 2023, in observance of the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays. The next regular City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, and some services may be altered or delayed. Learn more about what's open and closed here: https://t.co/DOIMldzpEg #YQG pic.twitter.com/hlSrqmiEiR

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Friday, April 7, 2023, and Monday, April 10, 2023. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Friday and Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Friday, April 7, 2023, and Monday, April 10, 2023. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar, which took effect on April 1, or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information, or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Friday, April 7, 2023, and Monday, April 10, 2023.

Parks and Recreation

Community centres, customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Friday, April 7, and Sunday, April 9, 2023, except for any already booked rentals or events.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday; fit lanes will end at 3 p.m. on Saturday; and the facility will be closed on Easter Sunday and open for regular operating hours on Monday.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Friday, April 7, 2023, and Monday, April 10, 2023, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open Friday, Saturday and Monday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. each day and will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed Friday, April 7; Sunday, April 9; and Monday, April 10, 2023. Budimir, Central and Riverside branches only will be open Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Windsor Public Library is always open at WindsorPublicLibrary.com online.

Museum Windsor

The François Baby House is closed April 7 through 10, 2023, inclusive. The Chimczuk Museum is closed on Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, but open regular hours on Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Friday, April 7, 2023, and on the regular weekday schedule on Monday, April 10, 2023. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023; regular hours apply on Monday, April 10, 2023.

For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca.