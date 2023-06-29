What’s open/closed in Windsor-Essex for Canada Day long weekend

It’s the first long weekend of summer and there are a number of closures across the region to look out for this Canada Day.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Saturday, July 1:

OPEN:

• Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Windsor Crossings is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Grocery stores

• Select Beer Store locations

CLOSED:

• Post offices

• Banks

• Government offices

• Public Library branches

• LCBO stores

CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES:

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 3, 2023, in belated observance of the Canada Day holiday. The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee that would regularly be held on Monday will be held on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 350 City Hall Square West.

City of Windsor administrative offices are closed on Monday, July 3, 2023, in belated observance of the Canada Day holiday, and some services may be altered or delayed due to the holiday. Learn more about what's open and closed here: https://t.co/arj6plvnxB #YQG pic.twitter.com/KhHcZEfMws

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, July 3, 2023. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours a day to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, July 3, 2023. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information, or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Regular summer hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (holidays excepted).

Parks and Recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Saturday, July 1, 2023, except for any already booked rentals or events.

Sandpoint Beach will be open, weather and water quality permitting, with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Up-to-date beach water quality information can be found at Beach Water Testing, The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (wechu.org). Park based splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for afternoon recreational swimming on July 1 and 2, 2023.

The WFCU Community Pool and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool will be closed on July 1, 2023, and will have regular operating hours on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fit lane swimming, and the Fitness Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1, 2023. Regular operating hours will be observed on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023. All tours to Peche Island on Saturday, July 1, 2023, have been cancelled.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. every day from Saturday, July 1, 2023 to Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including July 1 and 3, 2023, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, July 3, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Saturday, July 1, 2023, to celebrate Canada Day. All branches will be operating as usual on Monday, July 3, 2023. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1, 2023. Both locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Canada Day, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.